The Netherlands was also the largest beer exporter of all European countries last year, the European statistical office Eurostat reported on Tuesday. In 2021, the Netherlands exported around 1.9 billion liters of beer to countries both within and outside the EU, more than a fifth of all beer exported from Europe excluding alcohol-free beer.

Belgium is in second place, with an export of about 1.7 billion liters of beer in 2021, followed by Germany with 1.6 billion liters. Although the Netherlands is the largest exporter of beer, Germany produces the most. About a quarter of all beer brewed in Europe comes from that country. France is the largest importer of lager and other types of beer of all EU countries.

The main destinations for European beer are the United Kingdom and the United States. About 41 percent of all beer exported from Europe ends up in those two countries.

According to the European Statistical Office, non-alcoholic beer is gaining ground. Last year, 20 percent more non-alcoholic beer was produced in the EU than in 2020.