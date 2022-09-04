Both Ajax and Feyenoord won their matches this weekend. The results mean Ajax is top of the Eredivisie table with the Rotterdammers two points behind them after five games.

Ajax cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory at home against Cambuur Leeuwarden. Two goals from Steven Bergwijn put Ajax into a 2-0 lead at half time and Devyne Rensch and Mohammed Kudus, who earlier this week refused to train for the reigning champions to force a move to Premier League club, Everton, scored to finish the scoring off.

Feyenoord had to work much harder for their victory as they fell behind to an early goal away at Go Ahead Eagles. Patrik Walemark scored an own goal after only three minutes to put the club from Deventer ahead. Things went from bad to worse within 15 minutes when Isac Lidberg scored to double the Eagles lead. Feyenoord eventually fought back and won the match 3-4. Goals from Danilo Pereira, Javairo Dilrosun, and a stunning strike from Sebastien Szymanski gave Arne Slot’s side the victory. Go Ahead Eagles remain pointless after five matches.

AZ Alkmaar finished the weekend level on points with Feyenoord as they beat FC Emmen away by a score of 0-3. Three first-half goals scored by Jens Odgaard, Dani de Wit, and Tijjani Rijnders made for an easy victory for the Alkmaarders, who are now third.

FC Utrecht picked up their first victory of the season in a cracking match against Fortuna Sittard. A hat trick from Anastasias Douvikas helped Utrecht to a 3-4 win. Sittard remains without a point this season after a tough week where reports emerged that star striker Burak Yilmaz is now calling most of the shots at the club; Yilmaz denies the claim.