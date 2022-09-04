As other European countries experiment with free or cheap train tickets, the possibility of the Netherlands following suit remains in question. While the Dutch government says these trials are "interesting," there is no concrete plan to implement similar changes, according to the NOS.

For example, German trains, buses and metros were accessible for a one-time payment of 9 euros a month this summer. Spain launched the use of free tickets for short and medium train trips on Thursday, and Luxembourg has had free public trains since 2020. Malta will follow Luxembourg's example starting on Oct. 1.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management told the NOS that, while the Dutch government is interested in this new approach, it is questionable whether it actually has the intended effect of encouraging sustainable travel. "Are more people really going by public transport, or are it mainly the people who have already traveled by public transportation that will cover more kilometers?"

The NS is also already understaffed and has been troubled by repeated strikes in recent weeks. While the Dutch railway operator says it is in favor of making transportation more affordable, it does not want to return to the overcrowding problems it had before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the NOS.

In addition, different tactics to cheapen public transportation would cost different amounts. Making all public transportation in the Netherlands free would cost 4 billion euros per year, while making only the trains free would cost 2 billion euros. Abolishing the 9 percent VAT on train tickets, as the NS has supported in the past, would cost around 300 to 400 million euros.

The Dutch government is awaiting proposals from the European Commission regarding VAT on train tickets before making a decision. It is also waiting for the results of research conducted by the Knowledge Institute for Mobility, which will provide insight into whether a "price incentive" is effective in changing people's transportation habits, the NOS reports.