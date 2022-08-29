Five people were hurt in a home fire on Juliana van Stolbergstraat in Amsterdam on Monday morning. One of the victims sustained severe injuries, a spokesperson for the fire department confirmed to NH Nieuws.

Firefighters responded to the home at 6:20 a.m. and quickly called in multiple units due to the size of the fire. Several ambulances and a trauma helicopter were also dispatched to the scene. They managed to extinguish the fire within an hour.

The fire started on a ground-floor apartment and quickly spread to other homes in the four-floor apartment building. First responders evacuated eight homes. According to ANP, eight homes were damaged to the point of bein uninhabitable.

The resident of the home where the fire started sustained serious injuries. The other four victims were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The fire department also extinguished a fire in a building on Vijzelgracht in Amsterdam city center on Monday morning. That fire started after an explosion. Firefighters brought two people to safety. Paramedics checked them over, and they did not need further treatment, the local security region said to Parool.