The Dutch police responded to two explosions overnight, one at a cafe in Amsterdam and one at a home in Schiedam. No one got hurt, the police said.

The explosion on Vijzelgracht in Amsterdam caused a fire. According to NH Nieuws, the explosive detonated at around 3:00 a.m. between Cafe Le Patron and the adjacent Wash Queen. Homes located above the businesses also sustained damage.

The fire left residents of the homes stranded until firefighters rescued them. They were unharmed. The police are investigating.

The police are also investigating a shooting in Amsterdam Noord. Several shots were fired at a home on Mastbos at around 1:50 a.m. on Monday. Responding officers found bullet holes in the home’s windows. There were people in the home, but no one got hurt.

In Schiedam, an explosion rocked Nieuwe Damlaan at around 3:30 a.m. The blast was so loud that police officers heard it from the Schiedam police station and responded immediately. They found a home with a damaged facade and multiple shattered windows. The police arrested a 40-year-old man from Schiedam and are investigating his role in the explosion.

Amsterdam has seen an increase in explosives and shooting this year. By August 18, there had been over 50 attacks on banks, homes, bars, cafes, and restaurants, the Telegraaf reported. The Amsterdam police are setting up two new teams to tackle this apparent rise in organized crime.