After weeks of negotiations, Ajax and Manchester United reached an agreement on the transfer of Antony. The 22-year-old footballer will leave Amsterdam for England for 100 million euros - 95 million fixed plus 5 million in possible bonuses, Parool reports. That is a new record for the Eredivisie.

Ajax is the first Dutch club to break through the 100 million euros mark when selling a player.

Over the past months, the Amsterdam club repeatedly told Manchester United that it intends to keep Antony, also to improve its chances for a new winter in the Champions League. But Manchester kept upping the offer, and Antony wanted to go. So Ajax gave in.

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder would not comment about the upcoming transfer after the FC Utrecht-Ajax match. “I can’t say anything sensible about it. You’ll have to ask Gerry Hamstra and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar about it,” he said, according to the newspaper.

Ajax bought the Brazilian international from Sao Paulo for 15,75 million euros in 2020. He had a contract with Ajax until the summer of 2025. In the coming days, he will sign with Manchester until mid-2027, with an option for another season.

At Manchester United, Antony will be reunited with coach Erik ten Hag, who already bought Lisandro Martinez from Amsterdam earlier this summer.

Antony takes the record for the most expensive Eredivisie transfer from Frenkie de Jong. Ajax sold De Jong to FC Barcelona for 86 million euros.