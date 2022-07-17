Ajax and Manchester United have reached an agreement to transfer Lisandro Martínez. The Argentine defender will leave the Dutch national champions for 57.37 million euros.

That amount can rise to a maximum of 67.37 million euros.

Ajax said on Sunday that Martínez still has to undergo a medical examination. The 24-year-old defender has played 120 official matches for the Amsterdam over the past three years.

Ajax acquired him from Defensa y Justicia in 2019 for 7 million euros. He was voted Ajax's best player last season.

At Manchester United, Martínez will reunite with former Ajax trainer Erik ten Hag.