Image
Lisandro Martinez playing for Argentina against Colombia in 2022 - Credit: jmmuguerza / Wikimedia Commons - License: CC-BY-SA
Sunday, 17 July 2022 - 17:05
Lisandro Martínez leaving Ajax for Manchester United in €67 million deal
Ajax and Manchester United have reached an agreement to transfer Lisandro Martínez. The Argentine defender will leave the Dutch national champions for 57.37 million euros.
That amount can rise to a maximum of 67.37 million euros.
Ajax said on Sunday that Martínez still has to undergo a medical examination. The 24-year-old defender has played 120 official matches for the Amsterdam over the past three years.
Ajax acquired him from Defensa y Justicia in 2019 for 7 million euros. He was voted Ajax's best player last season.
At Manchester United, Martínez will reunite with former Ajax trainer Erik ten Hag.
Reporting by ANP