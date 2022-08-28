Feyenoord and AZ are both still unbeaten in the Eredivisie after this weekend’s fixtures. Feyenoord defeated FC Emmen 4-0 while a late Jordy Clasie goal gave AZ the win over SC Cambuur.

Feyenoord defeated Emmen on Saturday, but the 4-0 scoreline did not tell the whole story. It took the Rotterdammers 60 minutes to take the lead when Quinten Timber scored his first goal for the club. Santiago Gimenez added a second after 85 minutes, after which Emmen seemed to lose all hope as Jacob Rasmussen and Sebastian Szymanski added another two goals for an emphatic scoreline.

AZ, too were not without their struggles as a late Jordy Clasie goal helped them to defeat the ten men of Cambuur. Jamie Jacobs had been given a straight red after 55 minutes for a hard foul on Jens Odgaard. Clasie hit a shot from a distance in the 90th minute, which loanee João Virgínia fumbled to give the Alkmaarders the victory.

FC Volendam also picked up a win through a late goal as FC Twente’s week went from bad to worse when substitute Lequinco Zeefuik scored in the 83rd minute to give the Volendammers their first weekend of the season. Earlier this week, FC Twente was knocked out of European competition by the Italian side Fiorentina.

SC Heerenveen is also still unbeaten as they beat Fortuna Sittard to finish the weekend in 5th position. Sydney Van Hooijdonk and Milan van Ewijk scored the goals for Heerenveen, who defeated Sittard in their first match without Sjors Ultee, who was fired this week.