The drought in the Netherlands is increasing, and the few showers expected in the coming days will not change that. The forecast for this weekend and next week is predominantly dry and sunny. The second regional heatwave also became a fact in Arcen, Volkel, and Deelen on Thursday.

According to the KNMI, the precipitation deficit on Thursday morning stood at 280 mm. The meteorological institute expects the deficit to increase to 300 mm in the next two weeks, surpassing the drought of 2018.

Today is the fourth driest August 25th in the Netherlands since measurements started in 1906, Weeronline reports. In the record dry year of 1976, the precipitation deficit was 351.2 mm on August 25. It was also slightly higher in 1921 and 2018.

Some clouds and a shower or two are expected over the weekend, with maximum temperatures dipping to around 22 degrees. But next week will be sunnier again, with maximums reaching 25 degrees in many places. “In short: more sun, heat, and dry air increase evaporation, which will make the drought worse again,” Weeronline said.

For now, the hot summer weather is continuing in the Netherlands. On Thursday, temperatures topped 30 degrees almost everywhere in the country.

The weather stations in Arcen, Volkel, and Deelen saw tropical temperatures for the third day after a series of eight days with maximums above 25 degrees. That makes the second regional heatwave a fact, Weer.nl reports. For a heatwave, an area must have at least five days of maximums above 25 degrees, including three above 30 degrees. For a national heatwave, that must happen at the national weather station in De Bilt.

The first heatwave is even still ongoing in Hupsel in the Acterhoek. Today is the 18th day of Hupsel’s heatwave.

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures climbing 35 degrees on the eastern border. The highest temperature ever measured in the Netherlands on August 25 was 34.1 degrees in Volkel in 1997. The official heat record for August 25, measured at the national weather station in De Bilt, is 31.3 degrees in 2019. Both those records will likely be broken today.

Yesterday, the record for the highest temperature measured on August 24 was also broken. The new record is 33.5 degrees in Arcen, Limburg, breaking the record of 33.3 degrees in Westdorpe in 2016.

This afternoon may see some smog development in Limburg and Noord-Brabant, the RIVM warned. People vulnerable to smog and poor air quality are advised to stay inside and avoid physical exertion.