Dutch footballer Georginio Wijnaldum has been sidelined by a fractured tibia, his current club team, AS Roma, announced on Sunday. The midfielder suffered the injury during training. The severity of the injury is still under investigation.

The injury happened just two weeks after the 31-year-old joined the Italian Serie A team on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. A lack of playing time on the French team jeopardized his spot with the Dutch men’s national team, and the former Liverpool star was looking to demonstrate his ability to play at the international level. He played just 18 matches for PSG last season.

The extent of the injury should determine if Wijnaldum will even be available to play for Oranje during the World Cup in Qatar later this year. What is certain is that he will not take the field Monday evening when Roma battles against Cremonese.

Wijnaldum last played for Oranje in March during a 1-1 friendly against Germany, but he was left off the team’s Nations League squad later in the year. Wijnaldum captained the Dutch team during the Euro 2020, which ended in a Round of 16 knockout loss to the Czech Republic. He also played in six of seven World Cup qualifiers in 2021.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho did not comment on Wijnaldum’s injury during a press conference on Sunday. The team announced the injury after the event wrapped up.