During La Vuelta Holanda, the three stages of the Tour of Spain that are being held in the Netherlands this year, some parts of the national airspace will be closed to regular air traffic. This is to accommodate extra air traffic above the Vuelta course, such as helicopters and planes with camera crews, the Dutch air traffic control office LVNL said.

"For the television broadcasts, two planes will fly at high altitudes - approximately 5 kilometers and 10 kilometers - accompanied by air traffic controllers. With camera crews operating from helicopters in the lower airspace and from motorcycles on the road, together with the flights in the higher airspace makes it possible to get a visual report of the event," the service said.

In addition to the television crews, only aviation police and medical service providers will be allowed to fly there. Civilian air traffic, such as hot air balloons, drones, and parachute jumpers will not be allowed in those parts of the airspace. Regular air traffic "will be guided to and from airports in the Netherlands with as little disruption as possible.”

The team presentation of the Vuelta happens on Thursday night. The first stage will then follow on Friday, a team time trial through the city of Utrecht. The second stage on Saturday covers 183 kilometers from Den Bosch to Utrecht. On Sunday there is another stage in the Netherlands where the start and finish is in Breda.