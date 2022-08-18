A 56-year-old Dutch man was accused of violently attacking a robbing a German tourist on Tuesday in the Spanish city of Palma, on the island of Mallorca. The victim was walking with another person near the Plaza del Oliver, when the Josef M. allegedly used his wheelchair to quietly stalk the victim.

M. appeared out of nowhere, punched the 62-year-old man in the face, and stole his wallet. The suspect then fled the city center square in his wheelchair, according to Ultima Hora.

Witnesses reported seeing a confusing set of events unfold, as the person in the wheelchair raced across the cobblestones while the German tourists gave chase. National Police officers who were in the area on a surveillance assignment learned of the robbery, and also chased after the man in the wheelchair. He was soon captured and arrested on allegations of aggravated robbery.

The victim was reportedly screaming in pain and was heavily bleeding after the attack. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, the newspaper reported.

The Dutch suspect was also brought to a facility for questioning.