The woman who was involved in former-Minister Sander Dekker’s serious bicycle accident in Monster on June 7 will be prosecuted. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) is charging her with either inflicting serious physical injury or assault resulting in serious physical injury, WOS reports.

The 47-year-old former Minister for Legal Protection was on his racing bikes in the dunes along the coast near Monster when the woman allegedly grabbed him and yanked him from his bike. Dekker suffered 15 broken bones in the brutal fall, leaving him hospitalized for over a month.

The police arrested the 42-year-old woman and launched an investigation to determine whether she accidentally collided with Dekker or deliberately grabbed him. Based on that investigation, the OM decided to prosecute.

When the woman will appear in court is not yet clear.