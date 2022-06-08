Sander Dekker, the former Minister for Legal Protection, got seriously hurt in a fall from his racing bike in the dunes of Monster on Tuesday evening. The police arrested a 42-year-old woman on suspicion of causing the accident, De Telegraaf reports.

Emergency services stabilized Dekker at the scene before rushing him to a hospital by ambulance. VVD parliamentarians told De Telegraaf that Dekker broke his ribs, collarbone, and pelvis, among other injuries.

The accident happened at around 8:00 p.m. on Schelpenpad. Witnesses told the newspaper that the woman, who was walking in the dunes, grabbed his arm as he cycled past her at high speed, causing him to fall. The police suspect her of attempted aggravated assault and attempted murder. She is in custody for questioning, a police spokesperson said to the newspaper.

This is not the first time Dekker got injured in a fall with his racing bike. In 2016, he broke his hip while cycling during a holiday in Spain. And in 2013, a stray dog caused him to fall, and he broke his collarbone, elbow, rib, and wrist.

Dekker, 46, was Minister for Legal Protection in the Rutte III Cabinet. Before that, he was the State Secretary of Education, Culture, and Science from 2012 to 2017.