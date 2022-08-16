A large fire broke out in the historic city center of Deventer early on Tuesday morning. The fire started in a home above an empty photoshop and spread to an adjacent cheese shop. At least two residents got hurt, one is in critical condition, RTV Oost reports.

The fire started just after 4:00 a.m. Because there are many medieval buildings in the city center, the fire can spread quickly, so the fire brigade immediately scaled up and responded with many units. The fire was under control around 7:00 a.m. Firefighters are still working to extinguish it, but there is no more risk of spreading, Veiligheidsregio IJsselland said.

Migrant workers lived in the home where the fire started, the police said to RTV Oost. One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with severe burns. The other injured person went to the hospital to be checked over.

The fire brigade evacuated surrounding homes. Their residents were offered shelter in the Hotel Royal. The fire brigade warned locals to keep their windows and doors closed and turn off their ventilation due to the smoke.

Firefighters are using water from the IJssel to fight the fire. The Wellekade is therefore closed to traffic.