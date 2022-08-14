As holidaymakers resume their travels after two years of coronavirus restrictions, more Dutch people are also dying abroad than in years past. So far, the numbers are even higher than before the pandemic, in 2019, according to RTL Nieuws.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that 332 Dutch people have died while traveling abroad so far this year. In comparison, the number of Dutch people who died abroad up to and including August was 283 last year, 271 in 2020 and 278 in 2019.

"Statistically, a lot of people go on the road and that automatically means that there are also more deaths. People certainly step out of their comfort zone on holiday, but it is sometimes bad luck that people die," said Dirk van Vuure, who owns a company that handles repatriation of deceased Dutch people.

For example, a 19-year-old Dutch traveler suddenly died during a vacation in Italy last weekend and an elderly Dutch couple fell from rocks in the south of France on Aug. 4.

The Royal Dutch Climbing and Mountain Sports Association told RTL Nieuws that deaths are especially prevalent for hikers this year. The ANWB said it assists "several hundreds of Dutch people" who are abroad every year due to a death.

When a loved one dies in a foreign country, it can often be challenging to return the body to the Netherlands without help. Van Vuure explained that unfamiliar bureaucracy and different languages are particular obstacles.

"We arrange documents that are necessary to be able to transport the deceased to the Netherlands so that the funeral can take place here. We arrange drivers for the transport back," Van Vuure said. "There is often a lot of paperwork when justice comes into play because of an accident, for example."