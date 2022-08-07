A 19-year-old Dutch man has died suddenly while on holiday in central Italy, local media in the Umbria region reported this weekend. The teen, who often came to the region with his parents and brother on summer holidays, walked on Friday near the town of Preci, about 100 kilometers northeast of Rome.

He collapsed and was found a short time later by a passerby. No signs of violence were found, police said. For the time being, the researchers assume that the death has a medical cause and may also have to do with Friday's heat.

He died on his way back from the village of Castelvecchio after visiting a farm where he had previously spent holidays. According to the mayor, Massimo Messi, it is "as if one of us has died. He had friends here and many knew him."