A Dutch couple died on Thursday in southern France while walking in a rocky area near the village of Rosières in the Ardèche region, French local media report. The couple had arrived in the area two days earlier and were staying at a campsite in the vicinity, according to FranceInfo.

The 66-year-old woman became unwell due to the heat during a hike, according to local news. Her 76-year-old husband left to fetch water. When he returned, his wife had fallen down, having died on the spot, according to FranceInfo. When the man tried to help her, he went into cardiac arrest and also fell onto the rocks.

Hikers saw the couple lying at the bottom of the steep slope and the fire brigade was alerted around 4:45 p.m. The woman had been dead for several hours. Emergency services tried to resuscitate the man, but were unsuccessful.