It is busy on the beaches on Saturday afternoon. Due to the perfect beach weather, all parking spaces in Scheveningen, Zandvoort, Castricum aan Zee, Noordwijk aan Zee and at the Maasvlakte beach are full. There are also many traffic jams on the roads to the coast, the ANWB reports.

"You can temporarily no longer come to the beach by car," reported the municipality of Castricum, pointing to a free shuttle bus between Castricum station and the beach. The bus runs twice an hour from 11 a.m. The last bus leaves at 7 p.m. from Castricum aan Zee.

Free beach transport is also offered in Noordwijk. "Many people have already come to Noordwijk for a wonderful day at the beach," the municipality tweeted. "Our parking spaces are full. Our proposal: come by bike, public transport or use the free Beach Shuttle."

The large parking spaces in Zandvoort are full and the parking garages at Scheveningen no longer have space. The municipalities recommend that people continue their journeys by bicycle or public transportation.

The seaport police reported that all roads to Maasvlakte beach had been closed due to the crowds. On Twitter, the police ask that people "be nice to the traffic controllers. They are also hot."

There are also many beach traffic jams on the roads to Scheveningen, Zandvoort and the Zeeland coast. In Zeeland, there are traffic jams on the A4 from the Belgian border, on the A58 and N59 from North Brabant and the N57 from Rotterdam, according to the ANWB.