The police arrested two men, aged 60 and 55, for sexually abusing two teenage girls at a public swimming pool in Rosmalen on Thursday.

The sexual abuse happened at the swimming pool De Stok. The police arrested the men at 6:30 p.m. at the pool.

The police did not elaborate on what happened.

Pool manager Amy van Bemmel told BN De Stem that one of the girls alerted pool staff to what happened. “They immediately called the team leaders and kept the girls and the gentlemen separated from each other and called the police,” Van Bemmel said. “That is according to the protocol we have. The police were here within five minutes.”

The 60-year-old man is from Roosendaal. The 55-year-old has no fixed address on record. They’re both in custody for further investigation.