On Wednesday, the police resumed the search for a man who disappeared on the Surfvijver in Waalwijk on Tuesday evening. The man and a friend were on the water on a kind of air mattress when they got into trouble, Omroep Brabant reports.

According to locals, bystanders rescued a man from the lake on Vijverlaan at around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He said he was with a friend on an air mattress, but his friend did not resurface. Bystanders called the emergency services, which immediately launched an extensive search with a police helicopter, two boats, and a fire brigade diving team.

The search was called off around 11:00 p.m., when it became too dark to see. Specialists from the police’s National Underwater Search Team continue the search on Wednesday.

The police closed access to the lake on Wednesday while they search for the missing man.