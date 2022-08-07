A teenager who shared the robbery of a meal delivery worker on his Snapchat last summer has been acquitted of complicity in the incident. An Amsterdam court ruled that there was no evidence the boy had known the robbery would take place before he filmed it, according to the NOS.

In 2021, the 19-year-old filmed his friend stealing an order of food a meal delivery worker was carrying after threatening the worker with a knife. Afterwards, he shared the images on Snapchat with captions including "good man stolen food."

The order for the meal came from the 19-year-old's phone and the knife used in the robbery was from his mother's kitchen. The prosecution stated that this –– along with his use of slang for the word "robbing" –– was evidence that he had knowingly cooperated in the robbery with his friend, who stole the food.

However, the Amsterdam court disagreed that this meant the boy was complicit in the crime. Although he should not have filmed the robbery or eaten the stolen food, these were not reasons to charge the young man, according to the court.

According to the NOS, meal deliverers often fall victim to robberies. Several municipalities have experimented with putting bodycams on delivery workers to help them feel safer, but most of these trials have since stopped.