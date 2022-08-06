The Dutch forestry and nature reserve authority, Staatsbosbeheer, has issued a warning for drivers to be aware of an increased chance that deer will jump in their way in areas near nature reserves. The roe deer are in full mating season. The males, called roebuck, can run blindly after the females, suddenly racing across the road. The nature organization wants drivers to pay close attention and reduce their speed in nature and forest areas.

Roe deer have spread enormously across the Netherlands in recent decades. In the past, the deer were mainly found in the forest areas in the east of the Netherlands, but now they also live in the dunes and in open fields. It is estimated that there are more than 100,000 deer in the Netherlands.

More than 10,000 of these are killed each year. A collision with wildlife can cause a major accident.

The mating period lasts until about mid-August, according to Staatsbosbeheer. Recreational visitors can hear the roe deer during that time. Females make a high-pitched sound when a buck is in sight. Roebuck let out a type of bark when they hear an unfamiliar sound.

During the mating period, the roebuck are so fixated on females that they run towards them at great speed.