The Canal Parade in Amsterdam is in full swing, rounding off a full week of Amsterdam Pride activities. The parade will conclude around 6 p.m. at Westerdok.

Thousands of spectators stood on the quays to watch a fleet of 80 boats sail out of the Oosterdok at noon. The fleet was led by a boat from the municipality of Amsterdam, with a dancing Mayor Femke Halsema on board.

Visitors came from across the map to participate in the parade, according to Het Parool. "It's the first time to the pandemic, so it's great that this is possible again. We feel proud and happy," visitors Jorge and Nuno from Portugal told the newspaper.

Koen Lemaire of Amsterdam told Het Parool that the boat he was celebrating on with his friends was 99 years old and is in Amsterdam Pride every year. "For me the Pride is the best party of the year," Lemaire said. "It stands for the tolerance of Amsterdam."

Farmers also made an appearance at the parade with their tractors, causing a mixed reaction, according to Het Parool. One tractor at Oosterdok, accompanied by 10 protesters, was hung with a banner that said "farmers color your world," AT5 reported. Five more tractors and a number of farmers could also be found at the Hermitage.

The farmers distributed handkerchiefs, including pink ones, for people to wear to show support, according to NH Nieuws. "We are in the alphabet of LGBTQ," 54-year-old farmer's wife Evalien told Het Parool. "The B also stands for farmers [boeren]."

Meanwhile, the NS is using longer trains to Amsterdam for the Canal Parade, since many people are expected to travel to and from Amsterdam Central Station for the event. The measure applies to both outbound and return journeys.