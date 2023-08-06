Cleaners removed about 53 tons of trash on Saturday night after the Canal Parade, according to a spokesperson for the city administration. In 2022, the city had to remove 66 tons of waste from the capital's streets. That's 13,200 full garbage bags, according to Het Parool. "This year there were fewer bottles on the streets and there was less glass," the spokesperson explained.

The cleaners were busy all night and also had to sweep in the morning. On Saturday night alone, nine teams of the city cleaning service had to sweep the area around Prinsengracht, Het Parool reported. Amsterdam's canals were even dirtier on Sunday than in previous years, said a spokesperson for Waternet, which is responsible for water management in Amsterdam and the surrounding area. The spokesperson compared it to the day after King's Day. What was noticeable this year was that there were many party tents in and around the water. These had been set up because it had rained on Saturday. Waternet employees remain busy cleaning the canals on Sunday. "What can't be done today will be cleaned up tomorrow," they said.

Pride Amsterdam announced on Sunday morning that it was looking back on an "exceptionally smooth and sociable" boat parade. "There was a pleasant buzz everywhere, and the rain couldn't spoil the fun. However, it was a little less crowded than in previous years. On Sunday, the spokesman for the organizers still hopes for a "glittering end" to the week at the so-called Closing Party on Dam Square.

He hopes that it will not rain on Sunday afternoon and evening during the closing festival. "But it has also become clear by now that ponchos are well received and the weather does not scare people away," the spokesman said. On Saturday, the decked-out spectators were equipped with ponchos, raincoats, and umbrellas. The crowd was able to seek shelter under the party tents that had been set up. The atmosphere in the city was "fantastic," the organizers said.