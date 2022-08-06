Ajax started their Eredivisie season with a win. The reigning champions won the away game against Fortuna Sittard 3-2.

Ajax played an average first half. Paul Gladon scored after only six minutes for Fortuna Sittard. He beat goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, who was given the nod over Jay Gorter.

Fortuna Sittard started to feel the pressure when manager Alfred Schreuder brought on Davy Klaassen and Brian Brobbey for Steven Berghuis and Perr Schuurs. Kenneth Taylor (48 minutes) and Devyne Rensch (51 minutes) helped Ajax to a lead. Brobbey (62 minutes) seemed to have settled the match for Ajax with the 1-3. The subbed on Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz, the surprising signing by Fortuna this summer, brought some excitement back to the match in the 87th minute with a stunning free kick.