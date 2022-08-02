Schiphol will also limit the number of travelers at the airport in September and October, the airport announced on Tuesday. Next month, a maximum of 67,500 travelers can depart per day. In October, the limit is 69,500 travelers per day.

The airport said that measures are particularly necessary during the autumn holidays. If all seats on all scheduled flights were sold, the airport would have 3,500 passengers more than it can handle per day.

Schiphol first limited the number of passengers that could depart from the airport in July and August. Staff shortages at security led to long lines and even a few disturbances since the May holidays. To guarantee safety, the airport adapted its capacity to the number of security guards available.

The limit set for October is the same as the maximum number of departing passengers the airport could handle in July. The airport said it could manage 73,000 departing passengers daily in August. Though on the first day of this month, there were again long lines and missed flights at Schiphol.