One in eight Netherlands residents finds it difficult to perform everyday tasks like chores at home or work because of pain. That has remained more or less the same since 2014. Women are more often inconvenienced by pain than men, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported.

CBS conducted this study among people aged 12 and older. Women aged 75 and older had the most pain complaints. Over a quarter of that group said that pain hinders them in their day-to-day lives. Among men in that age group, it is almost 15 percent.

People who suffer from pain also often have complaints in other areas. For example, they struggle to sleep and visit a general practitioner or physiotherapist more often. Among pain sufferers, only 30 percent rate their health as good to very good. Among people who don’t struggle with pain, that is 84 percent.