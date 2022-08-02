There are now 925 known cases of monkeypox in the Netherlands, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Monday. That is over 100 new infections compared to a week ago when the RIVM reported 818 cases.

The Noord-Holland & Flevoland region has by far the most cases of monkeypox in the Netherlands at 570 known infections. The western- and Zeeland & Brabant regions follow with 156 and 61 cases, respectively.

People tend not to get very sick from the monkeypox virus. It causes symptoms like fever, headaches, muscle aches, and general malaise. A rash with blisters may appear a few days into the infection.

“Anyone can get monkeypox, and infections occur in all age categories,” the RIVM said. The virus spreads through intimate contact. In the current outbreak in the Netherlands, most of the infections so far have been among men who have sex with other men. “The highest risk of infection is among men who frequently have sex with multiple partners.”

People who test positive for monkeypox in the Netherlands have to isolate at home, with no physical contact with anyone else. They can leave isolation after all their symptoms have disappeared and all the scabs from the rash have fallen off.

Last week, the Netherlands started a preventive vaccination campaign among people who are at most risk of getting the virus.