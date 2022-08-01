Netherlands residents can look forward to a few more days of hot weather, with thermometers expected to hit 30 degrees or higher in many places on Wednesday. Friday and the weekend will be on the cooler side, meteorological institute KNMI expects.

The first half of this week will be a mix of clouds and sun and afternoon temperatures in the high twenties. On Wednesday, maximums will hit tropical values in many places, with only the coastal regions being a bit cooler. Little to no rain is expected.

On Thursday, the south and east could still get maximums of 30 degrees or higher. In the rest of the country, temperatures will range between 26 and 29 degrees. A few showers are expected later on Thursday and on Friday.

The weather will turn cooler from Friday, with maximums around 22 degrees expected. The weekend will also be cooler, but with many sunny periods and no rain expected.