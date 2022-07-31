The Rotterdam police arrested 45 people around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday during the 35th edition of Rotterdam Unlimited and Zomercarnaval. The majority were arrested during preventative searches, but a 20-year-old woman from Heerlen was arrested in connection with a stabbing.

On Sunday, the police said all 45 people had ben released, although some will have to report back later.

A man was injured in the stabbing on Coolsingel just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The police are still working out exactly what happened.

The police carried out a preventative search because of the large event in the city. They found, among other things, a firearm, a large machete and objects that could be used to stab people. People were also detained for public intoxication and "other incidents that one encounters at events," a spokesperson said.

Saturday was the last day of Rotterdam Unlimited and Zomercarnaval, which are known for music, song and dance. As the finale of the event, a street parade was organized, during which a long procession of dancers moves through the city. The festival attracts several hundred thousand people from home and abroad.