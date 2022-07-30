The tumor found in footballer Sebastién Haller has turned out to be malignant, his club Borussia Dortmund reports. The 28-year-old striker has to undergo chemotherapy treatment and is not available for the German top club for several months. Haller was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this month.

"Sebastién is now receiving the best possible treatment and the chances of recovery are very high. We wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism and our thoughts are with him at this difficult time," said sports director Sebastian Kehl.

Dortmund asks the media and fans for understanding and said it will not be able to provide medical details about the treatment in the coming months.

The tumor was discovered on July 18 after Haller reported feeling unwell after training. In June, the striker transferred from Ajax to Dortmund for a fee of 31 million euros. He was the most expensive transfer in Eredivisie history until Steven Bergwijn transferred from Tottenham Hotspurs to Ajax for 31.25 million euros