Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Zwolle on Friday, who they believe was involved in the arson attacks on the A28 near Rogat several days prior. The man is suspected of sedition and arson, according to the police.

Hay bales, waste and materials containing asbestos were set ablaze along highways on Wednesday morning by farmers protesting the government's proposed nitrogen plan. Farmers also parked their tractors on the on- and off-ramps of multiple highways.

According to the police, the suspect from Zwolle was caught "red-handed" on the Reysigerweg in Zwolle. Authorities do not rule out more arrests in the coming days.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) has announced it will begin using the Rijkswaterstaat's traffic cameras to investigate the dangerous waste dumping. Another suspect, a 42-year-old man, was arrested for dumping waste along the A18 on Thursday night, according to Omroep Gelderland.