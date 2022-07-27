Farmers with tractors are again demonstrating at various places along highways in the country on Wednesday morning. They’re mainly around the triangle of Barneveld, Zwolle, and Hengelo. Farmers parked their tractors at the highway on- and off ramps. The action on the A1 and A50 is already leading to long traffic jams. Hay bales are burning along the A28 near Hardewijk, the ANWB reports.

Among others, the A1 at Bathem, the A12 at Bunnik, the A30 at Ede, the A35 at Hengelo, and the A50 at Apeldoorn are affected, according to the ANWB, which said it is surprised by the actions. “They’re not driving tractors on the road at this time, but they’re parked along the road,” an ANWB spokesperson said. The action could completely disrupt traffic on the spot, the ANWB warned. For example, because road users are bothered by the smoke from burning hay bales.

On the A1 at the Beeksbergen junction, the delay was 30 minutes just after 6:30 a.m. On the A50 at Beekbergen, about 25 minutes. According to the ANWB, the A28 from Groningen to Zwolle near Staphorst is almost completely closed. Traffic can still cross on the hard shoulder. The delay there is about 25 minutes. It is unclear what caused the traffic jam. It may have to do with burning hay bales.

There are also delays on several N-roads, such as on the N48 at Zuidwolde and the N303 at Hardewijk. The spokesperson for the ANWB suspects that this is because tractors are on their way to the roads’ on- and off ramps or because there are already enough tractors at those ramps, so they stop somewhere along the roads.

The Gelderland and Overijssel police report various actions along the highways in various places in the two provinces. “Take into account extra long travel times, adjust your route where necessary. The emergency lanes are currently accessible for emergency services,” they wrote on Twitter.