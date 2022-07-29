The police found remnants of a possible drug lab after a massive fire broke out at a multi-company building on Industrieweg in Beesd, Gelderland. The police are investigating what caused the fire on Thursday evening.

The fire and large amount of smoke triggered an NL Alert on Thursday evening, according to the Telegraaf. Locals were advised to stay indoors, keep their windows and doors closed, and give the emergency services room to work. The public works department Rijkswaterstaat closed the A2 highway between Beesd and Geldermalsen due to “poor visibility caused by smoke development.”

The fire destroyed the multi-company building, the local security region confirmed. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading, but it still damaged some surrounding buildings.

Ravage na grote brand in bedrijfspand Beesd; Exploderende ketel voor drugsproductie vermoedelijke oorzaak https://t.co/J8I26bCxZf pic.twitter.com/wumjZ9vomS — De Gelderlander (@dgrivierenland) July 29, 2022

Politie onderzoekt oorzaak grote brand in Beesd https://t.co/rGKQR6z5Hf pic.twitter.com/HtrUc7nK0h — RivierenGLD (@rivierengld) July 29, 2022