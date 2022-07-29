The province of Limburg does not want windmills to be built near the desired location for the Einstein Telescope in Zuid-Limburg. The Provincial Executive (GS) also intends to implement an obligation to investigate new mining- and excavation initiatives near the location where the gravitational wave observatory is to be located. GS drew up a new environmental regulation containing these provisions. The Provincial Council will decide on the regulation in December.

The Einstein Telescope will consist of three tunnels, each 10 kilometers long, located a few hundred meters underground. Scientists think this will help them learn more about the origin of the earth and the universe.

But for Limburg to have a chance of winning the prestigious project, there must be stable ground. And it is precisely that stability that could be endangered by the construction of large windmills near the telescope, the GS fears. The Heerlen region is planning windmills within 10 kilometers of the planned telescope project.

For that reason, GS now wants to stop all initiatives for new windmill projects in the area. “Previous research shows that wind turbines can cause seismic noise in deeper soil layers. It is precisely in these layers that the Einstein Telescope should be realized,” GS said on Thursday.

The decision on where the Einstein Telescope will be located is expected in 2025. Until then, the GS wants to stop everything that could negatively affect the functioning of the telescope within a radius of 10 kilometers. With this measure, the provincial government hopes to guarantee the European competitive position for the EinsteinTelescope. Sardinia, also a candidate for the Einstein Telescope, had previously decided not to allow new wind farms.

In April, the government decided to boost Zuid-Limburg’s chances of getting the Einstein Telescope by giving it almost a billion euros from the National Growth Fund. The province and the State are still in talks with the Belgians, who want to build zinc mines near the Limburg border. These could jeopardize the continuation of the project. There are also talks with the Germans about plans to build windmills near the area.