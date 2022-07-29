A dance teacher from West Friesland is accused of sexually abusing two underage girls. The two women, now in their twenties, told the police that he used his authority as their teacher to perform sexual acts with them when they were still underage, Noordhollands Dagblad reports.

The two women trained under the man for years. He accompanied them to competitions. According to the women, he increasingly sought physical contact, eventually resulting in sex with one and the other performing sexual acts on him.

The police confirmed to the newspaper that they’ve received the reports and are investigating.

The women’s reports follow reports against another dance teacher from Noord-Brabant, suspected of child sexual abuse and assault. In 2004, he was convicted of sexually abusing an underage girl, one of his students. After serving his sentence, he returned to work as a dance teacher, according to the newspaper.

The Ministry of Public Health, Welfare, and Sports commissioned an investigation into sexually transgressive behavior in dance. The research is underway.