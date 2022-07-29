An apartment on David Blesstraat in The Hague neighborhood of Schilderswijk was shot at during the early hours of Thursday morning. The bullet went through a room where a 1-year-old baby was sleeping. The police are looking for witnesses.

The police responded to the scene after a local reported hearing loud bangs. They found a bullet hole in a window where the baby was asleep. No one got hurt.

The police are looking for witnesses. “Did you see anything suspicious near David Blesstraat in the early morning of Thursday, July 28? Or do you have information in another way that could be important for the investigation? Let us know,” the police said.