In two days, people donated over 36,000 euros for the 7-year-old German girl who was the only one of her family to survive a canoe accident on the Veluwemeer last week, NU.nl reports.

The 7-year-old girl managed to grab hold and cling to a buoy after their canoe capsized on Thursday. Her mother (32), father (42), and sister (5) drowned.

The girl’s best friend in Germany started the fundraiser on Sunday with a target amount of 10,000 euros. They adjusted the target to 60,000 euros due to the many donations from Dutch and Germans who feel for the girl. The friend’s father said he would let donors know what happens to the money.

The family came from Wuppertal, a city east of Dusseldorf. The city’s mayor said on Tuesday that the tragedy deeply affected him, and he will do everything he can to support the girl, her family, and her friends.