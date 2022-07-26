A canoe that capsized in the Veluwemeer near Biddinghuizen last week, killing three of the four-person German family aboard, was a tragic accident, the police concluded after investigating the canoe and the damage it sustained. Only a 7-year-old girl survived.

The police found no indications that any other parties were involved. “As a result of this outcome, there will be no criminal investigation, the police said.

The canoe capsized while the family was sailing on the lake on Thursday. First responders rescued the 7-year-old girl. They found the 32-year-old mother's and 42-year-old father's bodies later on Thursday. The 5-year-old girl was found dead on Friday.

The family came from Wuppertal.