The Amsterdam universities and the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences won’t give any subsidies to the student association ASC in the coming year due to misogynistic statements made during a lustrum dinner on Sunday. The higher education institutions will only resume funding once the association regained their confidence, Parool reports.

“It should be clear that that is not yet the case,” a spokesperson for the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences said to the newspaper on Tuesday afternoon. “The statements are not okay. That means the ASC gets no money and no access to the educational institutions to recruit or promote the association.”

The University of Amsterdam and the VU Amsterdam confirmed that the student association wouldn’t get funding. They stressed that this is not a new decision but an extension of a decision made after last year’s hazing incidents.