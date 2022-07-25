For the second time in a week, travelers were stuck in a broken Thalys train without air conditioning for hours on Sunday. At least three people became unwell, NU.nl reports.

The Thalys train from Disneyland to Amsterdam broke down for unknown reasons at about 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Because the train had no power, the air conditioning didn’t work. About 270 travelers were stuck in the sweltering train on a stretch of track in La Somme, France, for 2.5 hours. They could then get off the train and wait outside in the over 30 degrees weather for a replacement train from Paris.

According to the French newspaper Courrier Picard, three people became unwell. An ambulance responded to the scene, and paramedics examined them. No one needed hospitalization.

A new train arrived around 9:00 p.m., taking passengers further on their journey. According to one traveler on Twitter, they then heard they’d be left in Brussels with no way back to Amsterdam. “Only thing the conductor said was apologies for the inconvenience. This is not an inconvenience, it’s a disgrace! How will we get home?”

@thalys_en this is how 250 EUR ticket looks like in Thalys: Paris Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/fhRlFreTc7 — natasha.rudenko@justeattakeaway.com (@natasharudenko8) July 24, 2022

Last week, another Thalys train broke down just outside Saint-Denis station in Paris. Over 600 people were stuck in the train without aircon as thermometers climbed to 45 degrees Celsius. Some passengers broke a window to let fresh air in. People standing on the platform threw bottles of water into the train.