A police officer tasered a dog who attacked police officers trying to arrest its owner. The animal ambulance examined the animal for injuries before taking it to a shelter. The police arrested the 37-year-old man from The Hague. He is still in custody.

The incident happened on Sunday evening, the police said. At around 7:30 p.m., police officers responded to Zonneoord on a report that a loose dog had bitten someone. When they arrived, a neighbor approached them and said they’d managed to capture the dog, and the owner was on the way with a leash.

According to the police, the owner arrived looking agitated. He secured the dog and walked back to his apartment. “A short time later, the ma came out of his home and went down the stairs. He smashed a window in the porch and reacted aggressively,” the police said.

Because the man was not responding to their attempts to calm him down, the officers at the scene called in a negotiator to try and talk to him. “At one point, the man stood in the window frame and threatened to jump down. After a while, he went inside and then walked out.” At that point, the police overpowered him.

“The man resisted arrest. His dog that had come after him attacked the members of the arrest team. The dog was tasered and brought under control,” the police said.

The animal ambulance took the dog to a shelter. Paramedics checked the man for injuries before the police took him to the police station. “He’s still in custody there,” the police said.