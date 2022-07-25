An ATM bombing caused significant damage to a building on Breukenplein in Amsterdam Oost early on Monday morning. At least one person got hurt, the police said. Witnesses saw two persons flee the scene.

The suspects blew open the ATM at around 2:20 a.m., causing massive damage to the facade of the Primera post office. It is unclear whether they managed to steal any cash. The suspects fled on a scooter towards Sparrenweg.

The police cordoned off the area for investigation. Investigators called on witnesses, or anyone with relevant camera footage, to come forward.