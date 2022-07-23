People using the roadways to travel to their holiday destination on Saturday will have to take into account several traffic jams on a number of roads abroad. The A7 in France, known as the Autoroute du Soleil, had a 17-kilometer traffic jam in southbound lanes near Valence, which caused a delay of about one hour, reported the Dutch travel association, ANWB.

It was gradually getting busier on foreign roads, a spokesperson for the ANWB’s traffic monitoring service said before 10 a.m. "Especially on the A7 you see the crowds, but also at a number of tunnels in Austria and Switzerland."

Vacationers in Switzerland who were driving on the A2 in the direction of the Gotthard Tunnel were advised to take into account two hours of additional travel time due to traffic jams.

There was an hour-long traffic jam towards the Karawanken Tunnel on the route to Slovenia. In southern Germany, there was also an hour delay on the A8 towards Salzburg due to 10 kilometers of traffic jams.

The ANWB said it expected it to be very busy on the roads in France on Saturday, particularly to the south of the country. Peak congestion was expected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.