A fire broke out on Wednesday in the Philips Stadium, the home of the Eindhoven football club PSV. The brief fire damaged part of the stand, the fire brigade reported.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control. The fire department is still investigating how the fire started.

Several PSV matches are scheduled in the stadium in the coming weeks. The club will play a practice match against the Spanish Betis Sevilla on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. PSV is also playing its first home match in the Eredivisie on August 6 against FC Emmen.

According to a spokesperson for the club, the damage is “not too bad,” and these matches can be played in the stadium as planned.