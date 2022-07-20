A stabbing in the station hall of Utrecht Central Station left two people hurt on Wednesday night. Surveillance camera footage helped the police quickly identify and arrest a suspect, the Utrecht police said on Twitter.

The victims are both young men, around 18 to 20 years, the police said. The suspect is a 17-year-old boy.

“One of the victims was stabbed in a leg,” a police spokesperson said to RTV Utrecht. “An officer put on a tourniquet to prevent worse injuries.” The other victim sustained less severe injuries. He got stabbed in the ankle.

The police are investigating what happened.