A 32-year-old man from Georgia was killed in a stabbing at a hotel in Utrecht on Tuesday evening. The police have identified the suspected perpetrator and issued an international arrest warrant against him, the police said on Wednesday.

Tornike Manvelidze allegedly stabbed the victim at about 6:10 p.m. at the Moxy Utrecht Hotel located on the Helling. The suspect is from Tbilisi, Georgia, police stated. It is not known where he currently resides. The man is urgently being sought, and should be considered dangerous, police said.

The stabbing took place inside the hotel, though earlier it was unclear if it happened in the building or just outside. First responders resuscitated the victim at the scene and then rushed him to a hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

"The suspect has a light complexion, is not very tall and has a slim build. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a dark beard. On Tuesday evening he was wearing dark or black clothing," police stated. He was earlier described as having tanned complexion, black hair, and a short beard. He wore a black jacket or jersey with a white logo and black shoes with white soles.

On Wednesday, the police also published a photo of the suspect. "The police are now aware of the identity of the suspected suspect. He has now been spotted internationally,” police said in a statement.

The police are investigating what happened and called on witnesses to come forward.