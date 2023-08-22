Three men got hurt in a stabbing at the Al-Asdekaa tea house in Utrecht overnight. Paramedics took them to a hospital by ambulance. One had severe injuries, the police said. The police arrested three suspects in connection with the stabbing.

The incident happened at the catering establishment on Marco Pololaan at around 00:30 a.m. The police are still trying to figure out what exactly happened. Officers will talk to locals on Tuesday and ask to check their surveillance- and doorbell camera footage for evidence, a police spokesperson told RTV Utrecht. “Hopefully, we can figure out who did what and what the reason was.”

The injured men are from Nieuwegein and Utrecht and 31,38, and 39 years old. The suspects are two men from Utrecht, aged 62 and 41, and a 37-year-old man with no fixed residence, the police said. The 37-year-old suspect sustained minor injuries when he tried to flee from the police during the arrest, the police said.