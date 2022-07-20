A dark supermarket in Amsterdam has been ordered to close again. This time, a judge ordered a preliminary injunction to shut down a location operated by rapid delivery service Getir on Eerste Jacob van Campenstraat in the city's De Pijp neighborhood. The ruling was handed down by a judge in a case Getir brought against the municipality.

The municipality recently determined that the Getir dark store has to close, or the city would begin issuing fines. The company is not complying with the zoning plan that allows retail in the property, as the property is not open to the public and serves as a storage and distribution center for foodstuffs and other products. In addition, local residents have been experiencing disturbances from the deliverers and suppliers, the municipality argued.

Getir objected to the city's position. According to the flash delivery firm, the nuisance in the neighborhood is minimal due to the use of e-bikes which are stationed inside the facility. There is also a shop in the building, where customers can order and collect groceries. But the municipality dismissed this as "a trick to fit in with the zoning plan," and did not find a single customer during an inspection of the property.

The judge has now ruled in favor of the municipality of Amsterdam. Getir is no longer allowed to use the building in De Pijp, and has until 3 August to settle its affairs in the matter.

Flash delivery services allow people to order groceries which are delivered to their home within minutes. Local residents mainly complain about the sealed storage areas in residential areas, and the bustle caused by the bicycle couriers. Amsterdam has been fighting off dark stores in the city for some time and decided at the end of January not to allow any new flash delivery outlets for the time being.

Recently, another Getir branch, a shop from Gorillas, and another from Zapp had to close in De Pijp. The city wants to shut down more locations if given the opportunity.